Kansas: Legislative Call to Action Campus Carry
The PFPA, as amended in 2016, gives law-abiding Kansans greater options for self-protection in public buildings, including state colleges and universities. It allows any person 21 years and older who is not prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal or state law to carry a concealed handgun in public.
