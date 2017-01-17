Kansas lawmakers move quickly on new special elections rules

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, right, confers with Bryan Caskey, left, his elections director, during a state Senate committee hearing on a bill that would rewrite the state's rules for special congressional elections to give military personnel overseas more time to cast their ballots, in Topeka, Kan. The bill arose from President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., as Central Intelligence Agency director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.