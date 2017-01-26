Kansas lawmaker leaves loaded gun in ...

Kansas lawmaker leaves loaded gun in Statehouse room

16 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

A Kansas legislator acknowledged Thursday that he inadvertently left a loaded gun in a public committee room where a secretary found it a few minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

