Kansas immigrants worry about federal policies post-election
On a cold Friday in December, Jose Salcido, a deputy police chief, sat with his family as a parade of performers honored him at a community center in northwest Wichita. In September, Salcido had been sworn in as Wichita's first Hispanic deputy chief, and members of the community had come to celebrate, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC