Kansas grasslands included in USDA conservation program
More than 7,400 acres of Kansas grasslands have been included in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's program for grasslands conservation. The Wichita Eagle reports that in the voluntary Grasslands Conservation Reserve Program, grasslands threatened by either development or conversion to row crops are instead maintained as livestock grazing areas.
