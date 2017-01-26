Kansas GOP to choose candidate for Po...

Kansas GOP to choose candidate for Pompeoa s seat in February

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas Republican Party will hold its convention to choose a candidate to replace CIA Director Mike Pompeo as south-central Kansas' congressman at Friends University in February. Kansans in the 4th Congressional District will vote in a special election for a new representative on April 11 after Pompeo, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2010, was officially confirmed by the U.S. Senate to head up the Central Intelligence Agency on Monday.

