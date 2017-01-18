Kansas Democrats oppose confirmation of DeVos to Cabinet post
Dozens of Democrats in the Kansas House and Senate signed a letter Wednesday objecting to nomination of a Michigan advocate of school choice and voucher programs to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Education in the Cabinet assembled by President-elect Donald Trump. The letter requests U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, both Kansas Republicans, vote against confirmation of Betsy DeVos, the nominee for education secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC