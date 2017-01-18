Kansas Democrats oppose confirmation ...

Kansas Democrats oppose confirmation of DeVos to Cabinet post

Dozens of Democrats in the Kansas House and Senate signed a letter Wednesday objecting to nomination of a Michigan advocate of school choice and voucher programs to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Education in the Cabinet assembled by President-elect Donald Trump. The letter requests U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, both Kansas Republicans, vote against confirmation of Betsy DeVos, the nominee for education secretary.

