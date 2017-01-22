Kansas colleges look for ways to offer $15,000 degree

Kansas higher education leaders aren't sure how they'll meet Gov. Sam Brownback's challenge to provide a way to earn certain bachelor's degrees for no more than $15,000 but they're willing to try. Brownback issued the challenge in his State of the State speech earlier this month and said he would award $1 million in scholarships to the first Kansas college or university to set up a program.

