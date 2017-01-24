Kansas asset forfeiture legislation creates unlikely allies in support
Legislation restraining the law enforcement practice of seizing assets and then going to court to force individuals to forfeit the property, even if they haven't been charged or convicted of a crime, on Tuesday drew the support of an idiosyncratic group of liberals, libertarians and civil rights advocates. The current system of civil asset forfeiture in Kansas is ripe for abuse and stands at odds with American ideas of the presumption of innocence and due process, they argued in a packed hearing before the House Judiciary committee.
