Kansas ag officials seek new fees, regulation of pet-animal facilities
The Kansas Department of Agriculture pressed House and Senate committees to embrace regulatory overhaul of facilities in the state raising dogs, cats and other pet animals. William Brown, animal health commissioner at the agriculture department, said the basic fee structure for licensing animal shelters, breeders, boarding, rescue, research and pet shop facilities was inadequate.
