Judge sets hearing date on Kansas citizenship proof lawsuits
A judge has set a joint hearing on the fate of two federal lawsuits in Kansas challenging the state's proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson on Monday granted the unopposed request to consolidate oral arguments on motions seeking partial summary judgment.
