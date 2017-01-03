January brings bald eagles back to Kansas; bus tours available
Seeing a wild bald eagle is always a thrill and thanks to conservation efforts, our nation's symbol is more common than ever. However, if you want to optimize your viewing opportunities and learn more about eagles and other birds of prey, plan to attend Eagle Day at Milford Reservoir on Jan. 14, 2017.
