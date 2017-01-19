House chairman forbids members to ask about Kansas Guard controversy

The chairman of the Kansas Legislature's only committee dedicated to veterans affairs Thursday ordered members not to raise questions about a Kansas National Guard investigation that produced evidence of flawed leadership within highest levels of the military organization. Rep. Les Osterman, a Wichita Republican who chairs the House Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee, told representatives on that panel they would be declared out of order if they brought up reports in The Topeka Capital-Journal about the conclusions of Kansas Guard's investigators that "toxic" leadership existed in 7,500-member organization.

