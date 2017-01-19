House chairman forbids members to ask...

House chairman forbids members to ask about Kansas Guard controversy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The chairman of the Kansas Legislature's only committee dedicated to veterans affairs Thursday ordered members not to raise questions about a Kansas National Guard investigation that produced evidence of flawed leadership within highest levels of the military organization. Rep. Les Osterman, a Wichita Republican who chairs the House Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee, told representatives on that panel they would be declared out of order if they brought up reports in The Topeka Capital-Journal about the conclusions of Kansas Guard's investigators that "toxic" leadership existed in 7,500-member organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... 10 hr Bruce 2
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec 29 kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Dec 28 Jmbagg 41
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
looking for a place to rent off the grid Dec 25 sue 1
News Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ... Dec '16 Millie Lowe 3
News Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07) Dec '16 BTT 17
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,116 • Total comments across all topics: 278,075,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC