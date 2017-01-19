House chairman forbids members to ask about Kansas Guard controversy
The chairman of the Kansas Legislature's only committee dedicated to veterans affairs Thursday ordered members not to raise questions about a Kansas National Guard investigation that produced evidence of flawed leadership within highest levels of the military organization. Rep. Les Osterman, a Wichita Republican who chairs the House Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee, told representatives on that panel they would be declared out of order if they brought up reports in The Topeka Capital-Journal about the conclusions of Kansas Guard's investigators that "toxic" leadership existed in 7,500-member organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|10 hr
|Bruce
|2
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC