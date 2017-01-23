Get recipes from some favorite Kansas restaurants, home cooks
Frank and Jayni Carey will discuss their book, "The New Kansas Cookbook," as part of a Kansas Day celebration on Sunday at the Wichita Public Library. "The New Kansas Cookbook" by Frank and Jayni Carey showcases recipes solicited from home cooks, farmers and restaurants across the state.
