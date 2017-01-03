Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole named vice chair of Trump transition team
Former Kansas Sen. and presidential candidate Bob Dole has been named vice chair of president-elect Donald Trump's transition team, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday. Dole, 93, was the only former Republican presidential nominee to attend the party's July convention in Cleveland, where Trump accepted the nomination.
