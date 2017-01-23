Former Kansas congressman Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director
Vice President Mike Pence, left, watches as newly sworn in CIA Director Mike Pompeo, second from left, signs the affidavit of appointment in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington.
