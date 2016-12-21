Film based on Kansas song coming home for its premiere
Director Ken Spurgeon, left, talks with actor Mark Hartke while shooting the movie "Home on the Range" at the Kansas Oil Museum in El Dorado. And on the night of Jan. 13, Kansans can show it at the premiere of "Home on the Range," a Kansas-made movie that will be shown at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway.
