Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park

This June 2016 file photo provided by David Strickland shows Caleb Schwab, the son of Scott Schwab, a Kansas state lawmaker from Olathe. Caleb died Aug. 7, 2016, while riding the Verruckt, a waterslide that's billed as the world's largest, at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan.

