Family of boy killed on Kansas waters...

Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide settles with park

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

This June 2016 file photo provided by David Strickland shows Caleb Schwab, the son of Scott Schwab, a Kansas state lawmaker from Olathe. Caleb died Aug. 7, 2016, while riding the Verruckt, a waterslide that's billed as the world's largest, at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Dec 29 kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Dec 28 Jmbagg 41
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
looking for a place to rent off the grid Dec 25 sue 1
News Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ... Dec 12 Millie Lowe 3
News Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07) Dec '16 BTT 17
News Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS Dec '16 Wildchild 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,814 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC