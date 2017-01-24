Editorial: Public opinion in Kansas can be surprising

As our state's fiscal situation has continued to deteriorate over the past few years - with collapsed revenues failing to climb above pre-2012 tax cut levels again and again - columnists across the country have debated the implications of Gov. Sam Brownback's economic experiment. While occasional positive articles have been published in National Review, Forbes and a number of other outlets, the failure of Brownback's tax program has been cited across the country as a dire warning for states that are considering similar policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.