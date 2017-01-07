Editorial: Is Kansas a - model' on welfare reform?

As Gov. Sam Brownback tries to figure out how to manage a $342 million budget shortfall and the prospect of a $580 million reduction in revenue next fiscal year, he's eager to tout a different aspect of his tenure: his record on welfare reform. Brownback recently said our state's welfare system has a "decent chance" of being emulated at the national level: "We're already seeing a series of states enact work requirements modeled after what Kansas has done and I think you'll see it go into federal legislation - a decent chance of seeing a major expansion."

