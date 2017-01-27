Editorial: Death of TPP harms Kansas industries

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is a massive free trade agreement that encompassed the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia, Peru, Chile, Vietnam, Brunei and Singapore - countries that comprise 40 percent of the world's economic output and one-third of all international trade. For almost a decade, the U.S. has led negotiations on TPP in an attempt to secure a new set of trade rules, environmental regulations and labor standards, as well as the elimination or reduction of thousands of tariffs on imports and exports.

