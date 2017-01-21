Editorial: A message from Kansans: Stop embarrassing us

If you asked a few politically minded Americans how they would characterize our state, how do you think they would answer? Would they admire the prudent, bipartisan governance that has guided us through the past few years? Or would they say something about Gov. Sam Brownback's 26 percent approval rating, Secretary of State Kris Kobach's obsession with voter fraud, the reckless campus carry law that will take effect this year and a fiscal situation that can only be described as a disaster? This is the image of Kansas that has crystallized across the country.

