Dog who brought comfort to Kansas funeral home mourners dies
The Leavenworth Times reported that the dog, named Windsor, frequently went to work with his owners, Davis and Debbie Moulden, at their Davis Funeral Home in downtown Leavenworth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC