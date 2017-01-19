Courthouse 1-19-17
William A. Davidson and Rebecca S. Davidson to Kristi L. Clark, all that part of northwest quarter of northwest quarter of 16-8-5 west. William A. Davidson and Rebecca S. Davidson to William A. Davidson and Rebecca S. Davidson, northwest quarter of northwest quarter of 16-8-5 west of the 6th P.M Cloud County Kansas, see record; and that part of northeast quarter of northwest quarter of 16-8-5 west of the 6th P.M. Cloud County Kansas, see record.
