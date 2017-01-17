Buhler student picks up win for drawing in high school art competition
Buhler High School's Heather Woleslagel was named a winner in the "Kansans ... As Talented As You Think!" art competition for her drawing "Thirsty?".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec 29
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec 28
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|BTT
|17
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC