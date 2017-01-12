An icy Saturday for most of Kansas
The National Weather Service has extended the ice storm warning that began at 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday for some parts of the state, though it will end at noon on Sunday for the Wichita area. Some parts of the state could see an inch or more of ice accumulation by Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Metzger said.
