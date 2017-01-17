Alabama robbery suspect nabbed in Kansas kidnapping, theft investigation

A Decatur man wanted in connection with two armed robberies has been detained in Kansas after a high-speed chase, kidnapping and armed robbery. Jacob Perry, 35, is held on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, multiple counts of theft, possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a firearm in Lyon County, Kansas, authorities there told AL.com Lyon County authorities took Perry into custody after they spotted him driving a suspect vehicle that reportedly had been used in Coffey County, Kansas robbery and kidnapping, said Detective Sgt.

