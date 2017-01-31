3 tax reform benefits Trump can take from the Kansas experiment
As President Trump crafts his plan to provide much-needed tax relief for the nation, there are several important lessons to be considered from Kansas' experience. Despite voluminous reporting on the Kansas tax relief effort, it remains arguably the most misunderstood and undoubtedly the most maligned tax reduction plan in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Jan 28
|bluestreak returns
|20,094
|Despite push to scrap cursive writing, schools ...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Dec '16
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Dec '16
|Jmbagg
|41
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec '16
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec '16
|Millie Lowe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC