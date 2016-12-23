Your Public Comment is Needed

Around the first of this month, reporter Jonathan Shorman broke a story about our Kansas Department of Aging and Disability reducing reserve payments to youth psychiatric facilities. Reporter Meg Wingerter of the Kansas Health Institute News Service went further to note that as these reimbursements were decreased, residential psychiatric treatment facilities , would be more willing to take out-of-state youth for the full payment, thus creating a waiting list for Kansas kids that need services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.