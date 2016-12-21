Woman sentenced on charge connected to Salina girla s killing

A woman on Monday was sentenced to 15 months in jail for unlawfully possessing a firearm connected to the killing of a 17-year-old Salina girl in May 2015. Azucena Garcia-Ferniza, 22, of Mexico, has already served the jail term, which began at the time of her arrest, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

