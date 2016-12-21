WND's Unruh Turns In Yet Another Bias...

WND's Unruh Turns In Yet Another Biased One-Source Wonder

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ConWebBlog

WorldNetDaily reporter Bob Unruh -- who loves stories about alleged persecution of Christians and right-wingers so much that he can't be bothered to report the other side of the story lest it undermine the whatever biased story the right-wing legal group is trying to get out -- writes in a Dec. 17 article : Police officers who are accused of shutting down a woman's prayer in her own home, and joking about it, have defended their actions to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, saying it did not "burden" her constitutional rights. But that defense claim is gaining little ground with advocates for Mary Anne Sause, a Louisberg, Kansas, resident who has brought the charges against the officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) 10 hr frank 20,092
looking for a place to rent off the grid 18 hr sue 1
News Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ... Dec 12 Millie Lowe 3
News Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07) Dec 10 BTT 17
News Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS Dec 6 Wildchild 2
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov 30 bursatogel 1
News Mistrial declared in Norton murder case Oct '16 Anonymous 1
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,079

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC