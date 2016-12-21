WND's Unruh Turns In Yet Another Biased One-Source Wonder

WorldNetDaily reporter Bob Unruh -- who loves stories about alleged persecution of Christians and right-wingers so much that he can't be bothered to report the other side of the story lest it undermine the whatever biased story the right-wing legal group is trying to get out -- writes in a Dec. 17 article : Police officers who are accused of shutting down a woman's prayer in her own home, and joking about it, have defended their actions to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, saying it did not "burden" her constitutional rights. But that defense claim is gaining little ground with advocates for Mary Anne Sause, a Louisberg, Kansas, resident who has brought the charges against the officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ConWebBlog.