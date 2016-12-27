Teen killed in central Kansas crash a...

Teen killed in central Kansas crash after car strikes dead deer in roadway in Stafford County

A teen was killed Monday night when the car she was driving crashed after striking a dead deer on a central Kansas highway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:27 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of N.E. 140th Street, about 15 miles northeast of St. John in Stafford County.

