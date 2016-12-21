Students contemplate if college is worth the burden
Get good grades, go to college, get a job - "The American Dream" from an educational perspective. But parents and students are questioning whether the cost of college is worth the investment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|12 hr
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov 30
|bursatogel
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC