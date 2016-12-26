Preston Frazier's Best Jazz of 2016: Marquis Hill, Dave Stryker, Manu Katche + others
THE WAY WE PLAY : This Chicago native brings an ace band and modern style to this first entry on this Best Jazz of 2016 list, Marquis Hill's Concord Jazz debut. Now based out of New York City, Hill is joined by drummer extraordinaire Makaya McCraven, alto saxophonist Christopher McBride, bassist Joshua Ramos and vibraphonist Justine Thomas on a project that seamlessly infuses modern elements across a song selection including some American standards.
