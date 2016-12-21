Planning to buy a Holiday Millionaire...

Planning to buy a Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket? Too late

19 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas Lottery sold out of Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets on Christmas Eve, meaning the special drawing has sold out each of its eight years. The last raffle ticket in the Kansas-only lottery game sold at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, lottery officials announced in a statement.

