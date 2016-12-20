Overland Park creates Brookridge ince...

Overland Park creates Brookridge incentive districts - again

During a Monday night meeting that stretched into Tuesday, the Overland Park City Council voted to create special districts that will allow consideration of state and local incentives for the proposed $1.8 billion mixed-use redevelopment of the Brookridge Golf & Fitness site.

