Officials at KDOR step down after change

Officials at KDOR step down after change

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hays Daily News

Two of the top officials at the Kansas Department of Revenue stepped down this month shortly after Gov. Sam Brownback appointed a new revenue secretary, who is expected to make changes to the department. Two of the top officials at the Kansas Department of Revenue stepped down this month shortly after Gov. Sam Brownback appointed a new revenue secretary, who is expected to make changes to the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... 10 hr kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Wed Jmbagg 41
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
looking for a place to rent off the grid Dec 25 sue 1
News Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ... Dec 12 Millie Lowe 3
News Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07) Dec 10 BTT 17
News Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS Dec 6 Wildchild 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,858

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC