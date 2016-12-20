New Casey's General store to open in ...

New Casey's General store to open in spring

A new Casey's General Store under construction on Topeka's west side should open in spring 2017, a company official said. The store, 6741 S.W. 21st St., is one of several new stores planned in Kansas, said Bill Walljasper, chief financial officer of the Iowa-based company.

