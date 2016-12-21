Mexican woman sentenced for gun role tied to Kansas killing
A Mexican woman who tried to hide a gun her boyfriend used to fatally shoot a Kansas teenager has been sentenced to time already served and will undergo deportation proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Marie
|20,090
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov 30
|bursatogel
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Latest: Kansas governor decries plot agains...
|Oct '16
|trumpem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC