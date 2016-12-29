Manhattan gears up for annual New Year's - Little Apple' drop
The Kansas town known as the Little Apple is gearing up for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York's Times Square. Manhattan is staging its annual New Year's Eve celebration in the Aggieville bar and entertainment district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|17 hr
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Wed
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC