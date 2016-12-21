KDA offers reimbursement to specialty crop growers
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has funds available for reimbursement to Kansas specialty crop growers who attend the Great Plains Growers Conference held Jan. 12 through 14 in St. Joseph, Mo. KDA will reimburse specialty crop growers up to $145 for conference registration, and also offer a flat-fee conference travel stipend of $150.
