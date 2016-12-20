Kansasa Marshall among House winners still receiving campaign money after election

Rep.-elect Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, received $14,000 in campaign contributions in the weeks after November's election, in part to help the incoming freshman retire $135,000 in debt. According to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics , Marshall's post-election haul was second among challengers who beat incumbents only to Rep.-elect Don Bacon of Nebraska, a Republican who received nearly $25,000.

