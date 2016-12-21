Kansas views on Brownback blame game, budget fixes, guns on campus
Blame game - As the state's fiscal crisis continues to deteriorate and the Legislature moves toward the center, the Brownback administration has shifted into full blame-deflection mode. A recent newsletter from the Governor's Office attacked Democrats and "the media" but didn't mention all the Republicans who are demanding change.
