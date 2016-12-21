Kansas urges Trump to rescind Waters of the United States Rule
Kansas has joined more than 20 states in asking President-elect Donald Trump to rescind the Waters of the United States Rule immediately upon taking office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 21
|Marie
|20,090
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov 30
|bursatogel
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Latest: Kansas governor decries plot agains...
|Oct '16
|trumpem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC