Kansas People's Agenda plans Topeka rally
A multi-issue coalition of secular and faith organizations called the Kansas People's Agenda is arranging a bus trip from Salina to Topeka for a rally inside the Capitol on Jan. 11. "We seek to bring together organizations that already exist and constituencies that can gain by standing together," said the Rev.
