Kansas harrowing year of political intrigue comes to end

The past year in Kansas politics demonstrated what not to do when standing next to the president-elect, proved voters know how to turn on well-established officeholders and affirmed courtrooms will continue to be a dramatic stage for competing ideals. Every new chapter in the state's history of political transformation become more clear with years of perspective, but it's evident issues and events woven into the fabric of 2016 weren't for the faint of heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.