Kansan of the Year: Houdyshell carries Kansas with her on Broadway stage

Jayne Houdyshell accepts the Tony Award for featured actress in a play for her role in "The Humans" at the June 12, 2016, awards ceremony. Houdyshell, who was born in Topeka and graduated in 1972 from Topeka High School, has earned two other Tony nominations since her Broadway debut in 2006 at age 52. Prior to appearing on Broadway, she had a long career in regional theater.

