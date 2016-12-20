Kansan launches space career, spacecraft through solar system past Pluto

New Horizons project manager Glen Fountain, of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, gives a thumbs-up during a July 14, 2015, press conference after the project team received confirmation from the spacecraft that it had completed the flyby of Pluto. A cover of a 1957 "Popular Mechanics" magazine illustrating space travel, a popular book explaining fundamental concepts of math and science in easy-to-read language, and a summer of viewing the rings of Saturn in the summer sky combined to nudge Glen Fountain - then a Kansas boy - into the space program that became his life's work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.