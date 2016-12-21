Judge dismisses suit against Garden C...

Judge dismisses suit against Garden City mom who used medical pot

17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Garden City woman against the state and several agencies after her son was removed from her home in March 2015 when he told school officials she used marijuana. Shona Banda alleged in the lawsuit filed in March that the defendants denied her civil rights by refusing to allow her to use medical marijuana to treat her Crohn's disease, interfered with her parenting and questioned her son without her permission.

