Jared Masters' Biblical thriller Absolute Vow Wraps Principal Photography

One thousand years before Christ, in an age where pagans ran rampant... Incest and child sacrifices were common place, for false gods that consumed the minds of many wicked men, until the shocking story of a virgin ... without a name, made its way into the Holly cannon, and now, fully embellished for the first time, by the Sultan of Sensationalism, Jared Masters. The strangest story in THE BIBLE is finally fleshed out, into a new kind of cinematic experience, starring Parker Love Bowling and her big sister, Kansas, plus Andy Dick's daughter, Meg, Michael Madsen's son, Kal, and the infamous Lloyd Kaufman.... The true tale of a mighty warrior.

